‘People’s Court’ Relocates Operations To Stamford

“The People’s Court” production company recently leased 18,739 square feet in Stamford.

Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Productions will relocate its operations to the loft-style office property at 470 West Ave. in Stamford, owned by New England Investment Partners LLC. The television production firm plans to film, produce and distribute its People’s Court series from its new headquarters.

The CBRE team of Steven Greenbush and Joseph Weaver represented both Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Productions and the building ownership group in the lease negotiations.

