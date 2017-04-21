NSB Announces Succession Plan

Newtown Savings Bank is looking ahead in anticipation of President and CEO John F. Trentacosta’s retirement.

Kenneth L. Weinstein will next year succeed Trentacosta as president and CEO. Trentacosta previously announced his retirement, after 19 years with the bank, effective at the end of this year. Anthony F. Giobbi will assume the new role of chief banking officer, also effective on Jan. 1, 2018. Both Weinstein and Giobbi will immediately receive the corporate titles of executive vice president until they assume their new roles in January of 2018.

The board also announced that effective in January 2018, Trentacosta will succeed John J. Martocci as chairman of the board of directors, with Martocci remaining on the board.

Weinstein joined the bank in November 2011 and assumed the role of senior vice president of retail banking in May of 2013. He is a career banker, having spent almost all of his career in a community bank environment. Giobbi joined the bank in March 2014, as senior vice president of commercial lending, and in July 2015 he was appointed chief lending officer.

