North Haven Puts Half Million Toward Open Space

The town of North Haven has purchased a 30-acre “open space” property following approval by the board of selectmen.

The town purchased the land from the Sinoway Family Partnership for $447,500. The town “may consider its use for passive recreation purposes, not development,” according to a release from Pearce Real Estate, who brokered the deal.

“The concept of ‘open space’ is particularly vital to the town of North Haven and balances the population density and commercial activity there,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement.

