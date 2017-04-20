LOGIN
New Haven OB-GYN Inks Long-Term Lease In Hamden

April 20, 2017
New Haven OB-GYN Group P.C. has leased office space in Hamden through a long-term lease.

The tenant will occupy space at 1960-1970 Whitney Ave. A leasing broker for Spring Glen Commons reports that there are now only two remaining office/retail spaces ranging from 900 to 3,000 square feet.

Stephen Press, SIOR, co-principal of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, represented the landlord, Whitney Avenue 1990-1970 LLC, and procured the tenant.

Commercial & Industrial

