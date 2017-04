LEED certification put energy efficiency on the radar of office tenants making lease decisions, and WELL building standards are starting to measure how workspaces can affect the health and fitness of employees.

Now comes WiredScore, a New York City startup that seeks to set the industry standard for rating reliable, robust Internet service. Office landlords in Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk and Hartford have certified over a dozen buildings as they seek to distinguish their properties when recruiting new tenants.

In Hartford, the owners and brokers of the CityPlace I tower now can point to its status as the city’s only WiredScore-certified building after receiving a gold rating.

“There’s a benefit to having something that no one else has,” said John Caldwell, president of Boston-based landlord Paradigm Properties, which acquired the 38-story tower for $113.5 million in 2015. “That’s part of our rationale. The other is to be ready if the brokerage community does make WiredScore part of the normal conversation as telecom infrastructure becomes more important to all companies.”

After stints in business consulting, Arie Barendrecht co-founded WiredScore in 2013 with Jared Kushner, the New York real estate magnate and adviser to and son-in-law of President Donald Trump. WiredScore formed a public-private partnership called WiredNYC with the New York City Economic Development Corp. and promptly signed up more than 150 buildings owned by big landlords including Tishman Speyer, Vornado, Jamestown Properties and SL Green Realty Corp.

“When you’re developing an industry standard, to have the mayor of New York stand behind you and say this is the endorsed by the city is critical, particularly in real estate where credibility is integral to convincing landlords to introduce a brand-new concept,” Barendrecht said.

As is typical in real estate, timing was important. Just a year earlier, Hurricane Sandy swept through the city and awakened landlords to the vulnerability of commercial buildings. Along with such factors as connectivity speeds and choice of Internet providers, WiredScore assesses buildings’ ability to maintain online connections despite utility outages and equipment damage. Some buildings, for example, have roof-mounted antennas enabling them to stay online if flooding takes out street-level fiber optic connections, Barendrecht said.

Following an expansion into the United Kingdom in 2015, WiredScore has certified more than 750 buildings globally with a footprint of approximately 315 million square feet. In late March, it publicly released its first set of guidelines for architects and developers, intended as a how-to guide for new developments and retrofits.

How The Certification Process Works

As the first step in the certification process, a telecommunications engineer visits a property and documents the digital infrastructure. Clients also submit paperwork on telecom systems, and receive a report comparing their property to peer buildings with suggestions for upgrades.

Building owners pay an up-front fee for the two-year certification based upon square footage and whether they own an existing building, new development or retrofit. Average fees are $10,000 for a 300,000-square-foot building, Berendrecht said.

“There’s basically no information available about the connectivity building to building. But there’s massive risk that tenants are signing leases in buildings where the Internet is not suitable for their options,” he said. “Then you have unhappy tenants, and unhappy building owners because they can’t retain their tenants.”

That argument has been persuasive to big landlords in Stamford, where 11 office buildings owned by SL Green Realty Corp., George Comfort & Sons and Empire State Realty Trust have received WiredScore ratings.

“Wired Certification helps tenants understand our properties better. Tenants have increasing demands for connectivity needs and view buildings with these services as valuable destinations,” Thomas Durels, director of leasing and operations for Empire State Realty Trust, said in a statement.

Although Paradigm Properties’ 884,000- square-foot Hartford tower is more than 92 percent leased, ownership anticipates that WiredScore will provide a competitive advantage in future lease negotiations. Tenant brokers haven’t cited the standard as a factor in decisions yet, Paradigm’s Caldwell said, but Paradigm is taking the long view.

“If you’ve got the best building in town, which we do, you want to make sure that you check all of the boxes,” Caldwell said. “Our brokers are certainly using it as a selling point.”

