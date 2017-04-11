Nationwide Mortgage Loan Performance Continues To Improve

The total number of mortgages that are 30 or more days late fell 1.1 percent from 6.4 percent in January 2016 to 5.3 percent in January 2017, a 10-year low according to a report released today by CoreLogic, a global property information analytics firm.

“The 30-plus delinquency rate, the most comprehensive measure of mortgage performance, is at a 10-year low and rapidly declining,” CoreLogic president and CEO Frank Martell wrote in the report. “While late-stage delinquencies remain in the pipeline in selected markets, early-stage delinquency performance is stellar and the lowest it’s been in two decades. The continued improvement in mortgage performance bodes well for the health of the market in 2017.”

In Connecticut, the 30-plus delinquency rate in January was 6.5 percent, down 1.3 percent from 7.7 percent in January 2016.

Nationwide, 0.9 percent of all mortgages were current to 30 days late in January 2017, down from 1.5 percent in January 2016. The total nationwide foreclosure inventory was 0.8 percent in January, down from 1.1 percent the previous year.

