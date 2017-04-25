Nappier Proposes Tax-Secured Bonding Program Legislation

State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier announced she is proposing legislation to create a tax-secured bonding program.

Nappier cited the need to rebuild the state’s Rainy Day Fund and save the state money by reducing borrowing costs. The bonds would be backed by a dedicated portion of the state’s personal income tax revenues.

The proposal has been introduced by the General Assembly’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee as Raised Bill 7321, An Act Establishing a Credit Revenue Bond Program.

Nappier argues benefits of the legislation would include:

The establishment of a new tax-secured revenue bond program that is expected to earn credit ratings that are two to three levels above current General Obligation credit ratings, targeted in the high AA to AAA categories.

Higher credit ratings generally drive increased investor demand, which in turn will lower borrowing costs.

Debt service savings generated from the program would be dedicated to rebuilding the Rainy Day Fund. Preliminary estimates show that the state could realize nearly $980 million in cumulative deposits to the Rainy Day Fund through Fiscal Year 2029, assuming a level of borrowing consistent with the current average annual sales of General Obligation bonds.

The savings come from improved credit ratings, reduced borrowing costs on bond sales and a bond structure commonly used for tax-backed revenue bonds.

The new bonding program would adhere to the state’s borrowing, budgetary and governance processes and restrictions. The bonds would be subject to Bond Commission authorizations and the State’s debt cap. The amount of money budgeted each year for debt service would not be materially affected.

The bill, as currently drafted, contains two bond covenants: One would require that the savings be sent directly to the state’s Rainy Day Fund and the other would limit use of the fund to existing statutorily-authorized use, which primarily is to cover a prior year deficit.

The legislation also has a statutory provision that requires bond premium be used to fund previously authorized capital projects, beginning with the fiscal year starting July 1, 2019. Using premium to fund capital projects in the General Obligation and new tax-secured credit programs would reduce the amount of bonds that would need to be issued for those projects, according to a statement from Nappier. Over the long term, this could lower debt levels and debt service costs, resulting in an estimated $757 million less debt would be issued over a five-year horizon if the provision is adopted, she said.

Nappier is recommending giving the legislature the flexibility and authority to decide how to apply premium – whether to pay project costs, reducing debt issued or pay debt service – with each biennium budget.

