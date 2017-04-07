Montville Prison Closing 254-Bed Wing

The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) has closed the Radgowski Annex Building at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy cited the continuing decline in the state’s crime rate and the resulting drop in the prison population. The closure of the building, which is capable of holding up to 254 inmates, will save the state approximately $3 million in annual operating costs.

“As crime in Connecticut has dropped to its lowest level in two generations and the prison population has subsequently declined to its lowest level in 23 years, we’ve been able to create efficiencies by closing outdated prisons and portions of facilities, and reallocating these resources toward efforts that will further enhance public safety initiatives and keep our neighborhoods even safer,” Malloy said in a statement. “Across the nation, elected leaders from both sides of the aisle are recognizing that these kinds of reforms are working, and Connecticut is leading these efforts. Violent, high-risk inmates are serving more of their original sentences than ever before. We are making real progress and in the process, improving lives and bettering our communities.”

The Radgowski Annex opened in 1957 when it was then known as the Montville Correctional Center. It closed in 1991 for a brief period and then re-opened in 1997 as part of the Radgowski Correctional Institution, which later merged with the Corrigan Correctional Institution in 2001 and was renamed as the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center under a consolidation plan.

Tags: Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center, DOC, Montville, prison