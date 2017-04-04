Medical Group Purchases South Guildford Property

A retail/office property adjacent to the Boston Post Road in Guildford has been purchased and will be redeveloped into a medical facility.

The 4,300-square-foot 10 Long Hill Road was acquired from Fusco-Long Hill Road Assoc. by Dr. Deborah Pan and Dr. Javier Davila of Esana Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa, doing business as 10 Long Hill Road LLC.

The buyers plan to expand their presence with a new Guilford location to serve the Shoreline and Eastern Connecticut, expanding services already offered at their central New Haven location.

The sale price was $735,000. Press|Cuozzo Real Estate was the sole broker.

