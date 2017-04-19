LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Logistical Services Provider Signs Multiyear Lease

April 19, 2017
Aerial Map w outline

R&R Freight Services LLC has leased space in a Branford industrial facility.

The multiyear lease in the 200,000-square-foot building at 965 West Main St. brings the building to full occupancy. R&R Freight Services provides asset-based and third-party logistical services. Branford West Main is also the headquarters for Madison Polymeric Engineering.

Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, Branford West Main LLC.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Logistical Services Provider Signs Multiyear Lease

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Fairway To Partner With Databank To Match Borrower…
Bank Compliance: Meeting The Challenge CFPB Releases 2016 Fair Lending Report
0