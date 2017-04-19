Logistical Services Provider Signs Multiyear Lease

R&R Freight Services LLC has leased space in a Branford industrial facility.
The multiyear lease in the 200,000-square-foot building at 965 West Main St. brings the building to full occupancy. R&R Freight Services provides asset-based and third-party logistical services. Branford West Main is also the headquarters for Madison Polymeric Engineering.
Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, Branford West Main LLC.
Tags: Madison Polymeric Engineering, OR&L Commercial, R&R Freight Services LLC