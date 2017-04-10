Locavore-Inspired Restaurant Opens In Avon

Market Hospitality Group recently announced it has opened its latest restaurant, Marketplace, at 336 West Main St. in Avon.

The interior space is compiled of sustainable and local materials, also incorporating 300-year-old barn wood from the Gurski Farm in Brookfield. The restaurant also offers a mixology program.

The locally owned and operated restaurant chain has locations in Woodbury, Danbury and Mt. Snow in Vermont, and prides itself on sourcing from nearby farms with local ingredients. Some vendors include Sepe Farm in Sandy Hook and Arethusa Farm in Bantam.

Owners Marc Anderson, Eli Hawli and Ayman Hawli have seven years of experience in the restaurant business and have expansion plans to open multiple locations over the next year, with a Newtown location slated for late fall 2017.

