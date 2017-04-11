Lee Joins FCB’s Ranks As Branch Manager

First County Bank announced the recent addition of Duncan T. Lee to the bank’s retail banking division as branch manager of the Westport location.

As assistant vice president and branch manager, Lee is responsible for managing branch customer service performance and cultivating relationships with community, industry and professional contacts. Prior to joining First County Bank, Lee worked at several large banks in New York and Connecticut where he was a branch and district manager. He began his banking career in 1994 in Westport.

