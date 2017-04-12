KeyBank Hires Relationship Manager For Local Market

David Cabezas has joined KeyBank as relationship manager for its Connecticut and Western Massachusetts market. Based in New Haven, Cabezas is responsible for expanding and servicing Key’s middle market client relationships in the region.

“With over a decade of experience in cultivating relationships and helping clients achieve their goals, David is a welcomed addition to our team,” Market President Jeff L. Hubbard said in a statement. “He brings extensive business banking and management skills to the job, which we know our clients will find valuable.”

Prior to KeyBank, Cabezas was vice president of small business banking at Bank of America. He was also relationship manager and assistant vice president at JP Morgan Chase.

