Former EPA Administrator Joins CT Green Bank’s BOD

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently appointed Gina McCarthy to serve as a member of the board of directors of the Connecticut Green Bank.

McCarthy most recently served as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama. Previously, she served as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection (now known as the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection). McCarthy has worked at both the state and local levels on environmental issues and helped coordinate policies on economic growth, energy, transportation and the environment.

“As the Connecticut Green Bank demonstrates how mobilizing private investment into our clean energy economy can reduce the energy burden on households and businesses while creating jobs in our communities, it is imperative that these investments also improve public health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Malloy said in a statement. “Gina McCarthy will be fantastic advocate for advancing these causes. She has dedicated her career towards advocating for the very issues that the Connecticut Green Bank seeks to accomplish, and we are thrilled to have her expertise back in Connecticut serving the people of our state.”

