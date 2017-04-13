Fast Casual Italian Joint Set To Open Late Summer

A Lexington, Kentucky-based restaurant chain announced yesterday that it will open a Connecticut location, along with Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan locations over the next year.

Fazoli’s, a fast casual Italian restaurant brand, came to an agreement with the TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, to bring its restaurants to highway travelers across the country.

The first of the four restaurants will debut late this summer in Milldale.

This agreement is the latest in a series of business moves and continuing brand refresh efforts for Fazoli’s that has contributed to now 16 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth. Most recently, the company announced the complete removal of all artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives and colors from its food menu. Fazoli’s supply chain is currently 80 percent free of all artificial ingredients, and is on schedule to be completely clean by June 19, 2017, according to a statement from the company.

Fazoli’s will begin remodeling select locations with a new, contemporary look. Several locations are scheduled for remodeling this summer and will feature textured white brick and other natural materials, along with Wi-Fi bars and communal dining tables.

“Our mission at Fazoli’s is to serve America premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. I can’t think of a better opportunity to do this than on America’s highways with a company like TravelCenters, which is known for meeting the needs of today’s travelers,” Carl Howard, president and chief executive officer of Fazoli’s, said in a statement.

