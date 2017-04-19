Fairway To Partner With Databank To Match Borrowers With Down Payment Assistance Programs

Atlanta-based databank for homebuyer programs Down Payment Resource yesterday announced new partnerships with four mortgage lenders, including Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., a national lender with an office in Glastonbury.

Financial institutions license Down Payment Resource to educate customers and help mortgage loan officers efficiently match eligible borrowers to available programs.

“Today’s lenders are looking for proactive ways to grow their customer base and reach buyers sidelined due to the down payment hurdle,” Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource, said in a statement. “As more consumers do their research and know about down payment options, they are seeking out lenders who are ahead of the curve.”

Down Payment Resource’s database uses a proprietary rules engine that automates the process of matching eligible borrowers with approximately 2,400 affordable lending programs, including down payment assistance, grants, Mortgage Credit Certificates and more.

Tags: AmeriFirst Financial Inc., Databank, Down Payment Resource, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Foundation Mortgage, übermortgage Inc.