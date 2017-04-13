Connecticut Man To Spend 8 Years In Federal Prison For Fraud

A Connecticut man was recently sentenced to eight years in federal prison for fraud schemes.

Marc Anthony Alexander, formerly of Stratford and Oxford, was recently sentenced in New Haven to 96 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for operating two separate fraud schemes.

According to court documents and statements, the first scheme involved the theft of postal money orders. Alexander and others conspired to blank postal money orders from the U.S. Post Office in Old Greenwich, then fraudulently imprinted the money orders with various denominations, later depositing them to into bank accounts to be withdrawn for their own use or to make payments to others. The loss from the scheme was $313,570.

The second scheme involved the fraudulent sale of financed vehicles. Marc Alexander and his wife Rachael Alexander took straw buyers to various car dealerships and had them fill out financing paperwork to buy high-end cars. Typically, the Alexanders would take the car and the straw buyers would sign a power of attorney form to allow them to obtain a new title for it. The Alexanders would then contact the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles and claim that the title had been lost and they needed a replacement title. At the DMV, they would present a fake letter from the car financing company stating that the loan had been paid off in full. After they received a new title, the Alexanders would sell the car to another dealer. The original car loans were not paid and went into default.

The straw buyers financed more than $1 million in fraudulent car loans during the course of this scheme.

Alexander has been detained since his arrest on April 26, 2016. On Jan. 17, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from the postal money order scheme, and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud stemming from the vehicle scheme.

Rachael Alexander, also known as Rachael Vierling, along with a co-conspirator, Bernard Harris, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Tags: car loans, fraud, postal money orders