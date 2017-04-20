Companions For Living Breaks Ground In West Hartford

Companions for Living, a specialized memory and home care company for older adults based in West Hartford, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new 3,400-square-foot home office will be built at 312 North Main St. in West Hartford. The 2-story colonial building is designed by Kemper Assoc. and is being constructed by J. Matthew Group. The new building is expected to be completed and open for business by the end of 2017.

“I’m excited to be starting the next chapter in the success story of Companions for Living right here in my hometown of West Hartford,” Julianne Roth, CFL president, said in a statement. “Our new building is designed to be a home for the business, as well as to make our clients, colleagues and neighbors feel at home here. The combination of a classic New England house design and contemporary office amenities reflects our business philosophy of ‘living younger, longer.’”

Companions for Living is the first home care company in Greater Hartford with caregivers certified to provide specialized memory support services for older adults and their families, according to a statement from the company. CFL is a holistic company that enables older adults and disabled individuals to remain at home safely and independently.

