Computer home automation has been around for nearly a decade and the number of home features that can be automated and remotely controlled is growing annually. But Realtors say there’s low demand for high-tech homes in the Nutmeg State.

Michael Barbaro, broker/owner of Huntsman Meade Partners in New Haven and president of the Connecticut Association of Realtors, said he’s sold a lot of properties with home automation systems, but those systems aren’t on buyers’ wish lists. Some buyers are intimidated by those systems; others see them more as a cool amenity.

“They’re not asking for it, in my experience,” Barbaro said. “My own home is entirely automated. I recently sold the home of the contractor who did it for me which was even more automated than mine. Some people were turned off and the ultimate buyer was even intimidated at first.”

Because he went all-out with the system, Barbaro estimates the automation of his new home added between 7 and 10 percent to the cost of the build. He said it’s unlikely he would recoup those costs if he sold the house, but in high-end markets, buyers might see more value in the systems.

“In some of these estates in Darien and New Canaan you’ll probably recoup the costs,” he said.

Formerly a builder, Barbaro said he’s seen a lot of fads – like trash compactors, central vacuum systems and oversized whirlpool baths – that were must-haves for buyers at the time, but ultimately never got used and are slowly disappearing from homes. But he thinks home automation will endure.

“If people actually had it, they would love it,” he said. “Our lives are essentially automated. We get to bed every night hit that goodnight button the lights, heat, security all go into the mode we want. I can’t tell you how often I use my cameras. I have a closet on the second floor of my house and I get a notification every time that door opens. You can get a screenshot when your kids get home from school. I wonder how I lived without it.”

Barbaro said in the four years since he’s been using the automation system, it’s frozen on him twice. Both times he powered the system down, powered it back up and everything was fine.

High-tech homes will gain some buyers’ interest, but it’s not a must-have, said David Stevenson, a 30-year veteran agent with Coldwell Banker in Danbury. He said it wouldn’t surprise him if some buyers never used it, or used the technology a little at first, but then stopped.

“They want all that tech stuff as long as it’s not expensive,” he said. “They love to control the heat, TV and fridge with their phones. It’s gadgetry. They may not ultimately use it, but they want it. It’s like buying a condo in a building with a pool. Nobody uses them, but they all want them.”

Home automation is still relatively new to the New Haven market, according to Carolyn Augur, a Realtor with William Raveis and president of the New Haven-Middlesex Board of Realtors. Augur said it’s becoming more and more common, especially in the $500,000 and up market.

“Being able to control the HVAC from an app on your phone is a big trend,” she said. “It’s starting to grow. My buyers aren’t intimidated by it at all. They think it’s really cool. We’re all in a click-click-click world, so if technology can make your lifestyle easier, people see value in that.”

Solar Gains Ground



Technological innovations aren’t just inside the homes or on the owners’ smartphones; sometimes, they’re on the roof. Rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels aren’t new, but they’re making a big comeback in Connecticut. Stevenson said he instructs all of his buyers to check Google’s Project Sunroof to see if their new home is a good candidate for solar panels and more and more of them are doing it.

“It’s a generational thing. Younger buyers who understand technology are much more in tune to solar,” Stevenson said. “They make the decision based on morality than anything. It goes back to the fact that the technology is so much better now. People also understand how simple it is and how quick the return on investment is.”

Most homeowners rent the panels from a company. If they sell the house before the lease is up, they either pay a termination fee or the new owners can assume the lease, Stevenson said.

A lot of Barbaro’s clients like solar panels, but he doesn’t see a lot of demand for houses that have them. The most important thing is to try to find out the details of the lease before a buyer makes an offer so they can make a more informed decision.

“It’s a matter of understanding,” he said. “Years ago you bought them, now people lease the system. I just sold a house to an investor. The house has 18 years left on a 20-year lease, so he wasn’t so thrilled to have them.”

Regardless of whether or not people want automated systems in their homes, Barbaro said, there’s no reason to be intimidated by them. Using modern home automation technology doesn’t require a computer programming degree.

“Almost anyone can operate the house,” he said. “It’s very intuitive. There’s a little bit of a learning curve. The menus are all icons like a picture of a TV, a lock for the doors, a thermometer for the HVAC. They’re very user friendly. I’d like to think one day we’ll see automation in every home, but time will tell.”

Stevenson is less optimistic on the future of home automation.

“It’s kind of a fad kind of thing. My first condo had a trash compactor; nobody used it,” he said. “I know a lot of people who have central vac and still have a vacuum cleaners. People love to be able to tell their friends they can adjust their thermostat while they’re away. Now people waste a lot more time monitoring their homes on their phone.”

Tags: high-tech homes, home automation, HVAC