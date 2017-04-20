Bridge Interactive Announces Addition Of New MLS Partners

Zillow Group announced yesterday that Bridge Interactive has added more than 10 multiple listing services (MLSs) representing more than 180,000 agents to its growing customer base. When Zillow Group acquired Bridge in August 2016, the company was working with MLSs serving more than 400,000 members.

“We are pleased with the growing adoption of Bridge Interactive within the industry,” Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group chief industry development officer, said in a statement. “Listing data management is a complex challenge for MLSs and brokers. For more than 10 years MLSs have relied upon Bridge’s innovations to simplify listing management significantly for everyone involved.”

The new MLS partners will be implementing Bridge’s Compose product providing the MLS and its members with an efficient single point of entry process.

The new MLS partners include:

MLSPIN; Boston, Massachusetts

Northern Alabama Multiple Listing Service; Huntsville, Alabama

Combined LA Westside MLS; Los Angeles, California

East Bay Regional, Data Inc.; Oakland, California

Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors; Ford Lauderdale, Florida

My Florida Regional MLS; Maitland, Florida

First Multiple Listing Service Inc.; Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Multiple Listing Service; Atlanta, Georgia

NorthstarMLS; Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLSOK Inc.; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Additionally, Bridge Interactive partners also have access to Retsly, which integrated with the Bridge Interactive brand in January 2017. The Retsly technology receives and standardizes real estate data from partner MLSs and county authorities.

