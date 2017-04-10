BHHS Names Glastonbury’s Top Performers For March

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties recently announced the top sales executives in the Glastonbury office for the month of March 2017.

Top honors went to Tracy Molloy as the listing agent of the month and Bryan Feery as selling agent of the month in terms of both new sales and closings.

The office also recognized the following agents as top producers of the month based on their level of sales: Alexis Trzcinski, Annette Pasek, Beverly Magner, Bryan Feery, Emily Turker, Steven and Enza Dandeneau, Felix Duverger, Jason Beyers, Jim Didato, Kellee Smith, Maria Esposito, Michelle Collins, Nancy Stetson, Tracy Molloy, Wendy Anderson, Wendy Lang and Yola Feery.

“These sales executives have achieved tremendous success for their clients,” Beth O. DiLoreto, leader and director of sales for the Glastonbury office, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have them as a part of our company and are especially proud of their continued success and hard work.”

