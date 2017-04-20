Better Technology Attracts More Clients

The Commercial Record is partnering with Westport-based market research firm Customer Experience Solutions to bring our banking and finance readers information from their own clients and prospects.

The recent Connecticut Bank Benchmarks revealed some interesting and surprising findings about how Connecticut consumers and businesses view and use banking technology, and how gender, age and income drive that usage.

Does better technology and tools really attract customers?

Yes, it does. The CT Bank Benchmark results show that technology is one of the four key drivers in consideration by your prospects. The other three are customer service, reputation and contribution to the community. Just as importantly, low quality technology is one of the main motivators customers site for leaving a bank. Given that 14 percent of Connecticut consumers and 18 percent of Connecticut businesses say they will switch financial institutions this year, technology will be a big factor in determining market share for Connecticut’s banks and credit unions.

Does Bigger Equal Better in Technology?

According to Connecticut consumers and businesses, the answer is: not always. While it is true that larger national and super regional banks score better than community banks as a whole, that is not the whole story. When prospects rate banks they do not use, they tend to assume that a bigger bank they have not used will be better than a smaller bank they have not used. However, when asked about the banks they currently use, a different story emerges. From the county level rankings included here, you can see that exactly half of the top spots in Technology and Tools were captured by smaller institutions, mostly community banks. This serves to remind all banks that while big banks might have an advantage in spending and image, community banks can certainly hold their own.

Times Are Changing

Connecticut banks have to ensure that they are ready for the continuing shift away from the branch toward technology. More than 60 percent of Connecticut customers say they will increase their usage of online and mobile banking tools this year. For high income earners (over $250,000 per year), that increases to 67 percent, and for Millennials, that goes up to 74 percent.

Millennials are changing the landscape, not demolishing it. Many bankers believe that the younger generation, the Millennials, are making the branch go the way of the dinosaur or the cell phone that is actually used as a phone. Other bankers think the only reason to keep branches open is to accommodate the elderly who just want to come in to chat, and must be accommodated because they are the ones with the highest deposits.

In Connecticut at least, both of these notions appear to be overblown. In Connecticut, less than half of Baby Boomer say they prefer using a branch or the phone over online and mobile. Among Millennials, about a quarter say they actually prefer the branch or phone versus online and mobile.

In a reversal of roles in years past, women in Connecticut are now much more likely than men to prefer online/mobile to branch/phone. Women are also more likely to increase their use of online and mobile this year, further widening this technological gender gap. This gender disparity is playing out in some interesting ways, with a few Connecticut banks ranking much higher among women than men. With the financial and tech savvy of women compared to men, this could be a very lucrative approach for some banks.

The Threat of Fintech

Many articles have proclaimed the banking industry as doomed in the face of a fintech revolution, with companies like Apple, Google, Yahoo and others supposedly poised to relegate the hapless old bank to the history books alongside the whip and buggy purveyors. In Connecticut, non-banking technology has made some inroads, with 36 percent of customers currently using some non-banks to handle their money. While that is not a surprise to many, what might be a surprise is that Millennials are the least likely to do so and Baby Boomers are the most like to do so. The reason lies not in age, but in wealth. Connecticut residents with incomes over $100,000 are much more likely to have diversified their financial partners than their less well-off counterparts.

Technology and tools really do make a difference in your customers’ experience and in your prospects’ point of view. Investing in technology will likely yield rewards.

Bruce Paul is president and CEO of Westport-based Customer Experience Solutions. He may be reached at (203) 906-8923 or bruce@cescx.com. For more information please visit cescx.com.

Best Technology & Tools Rankings By County

According To Customers, 4Q2017

Fairfield Retail Commercial Chase Bank of America Webster Bank People’s United Bank Bank of America Bankwell Bankwell Savings Bank of Danbury Citibank Chase Hartford Retail Commercial TD Bank Thomaston Bank Key Bank Bank of America Farmington Bank American Eagle FCU Bank of America United Bank Wells Fargo Simsbury Bank New Haven Retail Commercial Santander Citibank TD Bank Citizens Bank Citibank Bank of America Bankwell Bankwell Citizens Bank Ion Bank New London Retail Commercial Liberty Bank People’s United Bank Bank of America Eastern Savings Bank Chelsea Groton Bank Chelsea Groton Bank People’s United Bank Savings Institute Webster Bank Liberty Bank Litchfield Retail Commercial TD Bank TD Bank Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Salisbury Bank Webster Bank Bank of America Chase Ion Bank Union Savings Middlesex Retail Commercial TD Bank Bank of America Essex Savings Bank Essex Savings Bank Chase Ion Bank Bank of America Liberty Bank Liberty Bank American Eagle FCU Tolland Retail Commercial Wells Fargo Stafford Savings Bank TD Bank Key Bank Savings Institute Savings Institute Farmington Bank United Bank Bank of America Liberty Bank Windham Retail Commercial Chelsea Groton Bank Jewett City Savings Bank Liberty Bank Bank of America Savings Institute Liberty Bank People’s United Bank Putnam Bank Bank of America CNB/Easthampton

Tags: Connecticut Bank Benchmarks, fintech, technology