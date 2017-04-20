LOGIN
Tools & Technology

Better Technology Attracts More Clients

Women And High-Income Earners More Likely To Use Online Tools

By Bruce Paul | Special To The Commercial Record | April 20, 2017

The Commercial Record is partnering with Westport-based market research firm Customer Experience Solutions to bring our banking and finance readers information from their own clients and prospects.

The recent Connecticut Bank Benchmarks revealed some interesting and surprising findings about how Connecticut consumers and businesses view and use banking technology, and how gender, age and income drive that usage.

Does better technology and tools really attract customers?

Yes, it does. The CT Bank Benchmark results show that technology is one of the four key drivers in consideration by your prospects. The other three are customer service, reputation and contribution to the community. Just as importantly, low quality technology is one of the main motivators customers site for leaving a bank. Given that 14 percent of Connecticut consumers and 18 percent of Connecticut businesses say they will switch financial institutions this year, technology will be a big factor in determining market share for Connecticut’s banks and credit unions.

 

Does Bigger Equal Better in Technology?

According to Connecticut consumers and businesses, the answer is: not always. While it is true that larger national and super regional banks score better than community banks as a whole, that is not the whole story. When prospects rate banks they do not use, they tend to assume that a bigger bank they have not used will be better than a smaller bank they have not used. However, when asked about the banks they currently use, a different story emerges. From the county level rankings included here, you can see that exactly half of the top spots in Technology and Tools were captured by smaller institutions, mostly community banks. This serves to remind all banks that while big banks might have an advantage in spending and image, community banks can certainly hold their own.

 

Times Are Changing

Connecticut banks have to ensure that they are ready for the continuing shift away from the branch toward technology. More than 60 percent of Connecticut customers say they will increase their usage of online and mobile banking tools this year. For high income earners (over $250,000 per year), that increases to 67 percent, and for Millennials, that goes up to 74 percent.

Millennials are changing the landscape, not demolishing it. Many bankers believe that the younger generation, the Millennials, are making the branch go the way of the dinosaur or the cell phone that is actually used as a phone. Other bankers think the only reason to keep branches open is to accommodate the elderly who just want to come in to chat, and must be accommodated because they are the ones with the highest deposits.

In Connecticut at least, both of these notions appear to be overblown. In Connecticut, less than half of Baby Boomer say they prefer using a branch or the phone over online and mobile. Among Millennials, about a quarter say they actually prefer the branch or phone versus online and mobile.

In a reversal of roles in years past, women in Connecticut are now much more likely than men to prefer online/mobile to branch/phone. Women are also more likely to increase their use of online and mobile this year, further widening this technological gender gap. This gender disparity is playing out in some interesting ways, with a few Connecticut banks ranking much higher among women than men. With the financial and tech savvy of women compared to men, this could be a very lucrative approach for some banks.

 

The Threat of Fintech

Many articles have proclaimed the banking industry as doomed in the face of a fintech revolution, with companies like Apple, Google, Yahoo and others supposedly poised to relegate the hapless old bank to the history books alongside the whip and buggy purveyors. In Connecticut, non-banking technology has made some inroads, with 36 percent of customers currently using some non-banks to handle their money. While that is not a surprise to many, what might be a surprise is that Millennials are the least likely to do so and Baby Boomers are the most like to do so. The reason lies not in age, but in wealth. Connecticut residents with incomes over $100,000 are much more likely to have diversified their financial partners than their less well-off counterparts.

Technology and tools really do make a difference in your customers’ experience and in your prospects’ point of view. Investing in technology will likely yield rewards.

Bruce Paul is president and CEO of Westport-based Customer Experience Solutions. He may be reached at (203) 906-8923 or bruce@cescx.com. For more information please visit cescx.com.

Best Technology & Tools Rankings By County
According To Customers, 4Q2017

Fairfield Retail Commercial
Chase Bank of America
Webster Bank People’s United Bank
Bank of America Bankwell
Bankwell Savings Bank of Danbury
Citibank Chase
Hartford Retail Commercial
TD Bank Thomaston Bank
Key Bank Bank of America
Farmington Bank American Eagle FCU
Bank of America United Bank
Wells Fargo Simsbury Bank
New Haven Retail Commercial
Santander Citibank
TD Bank Citizens Bank
Citibank Bank of America
Bankwell Bankwell
Citizens Bank Ion Bank
New London Retail Commercial
Liberty Bank People’s United Bank
Bank of America Eastern Savings Bank
Chelsea Groton Bank Chelsea Groton Bank
People’s United Bank Savings Institute
Webster Bank Liberty Bank
Litchfield Retail Commercial
TD Bank TD Bank
Wells Fargo Wells Fargo
Salisbury Bank Webster Bank
Bank of America Chase
Ion Bank Union Savings
Middlesex Retail Commercial
TD Bank Bank of America
Essex Savings Bank Essex Savings Bank
Chase Ion Bank
Bank of America Liberty Bank
Liberty Bank American Eagle FCU
Tolland Retail Commercial
Wells Fargo Stafford Savings Bank
TD Bank Key Bank
Savings Institute Savings Institute
Farmington Bank United Bank
Bank of America Liberty Bank
Windham Retail Commercial
Chelsea Groton Bank Jewett City Savings Bank
Liberty Bank Bank of America
Savings Institute Liberty Bank
People’s United Bank Putnam Bank
Bank of America CNB/Easthampton

Better Technology Attracts More Clients

