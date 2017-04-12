LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Beauty Treatment Center Opens In North Haven

April 12, 2017
washington ave 004

O,R&L Commercial announced it has completed a long-term lease for 2,500 square-feet of North Haven clinical medical space.

Elysian Aesthetics Center will occupy the space at 520 Washington Ave. known as The Flats @520, directly adjacent to Quinnipiac University’s North Haven campus. Elysian Aesthetics Center will offer a wide range of facial rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments in the newly designed facility owned by 91 Leffingwell LLC.

Richard Guralnick and Toby Brimberg of O,R&L Commercial brokered the transaction.

Related Posts


Tags: , , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Beauty Treatment Center Opens In North Haven

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial The Proto Group Brokers Two Woodbridge Sales Total…
Banking & Lending KeyBank Hires Relationship Manager For Local Marke…
0