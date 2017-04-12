Beauty Treatment Center Opens In North Haven

O,R&L Commercial announced it has completed a long-term lease for 2,500 square-feet of North Haven clinical medical space.

Elysian Aesthetics Center will occupy the space at 520 Washington Ave. known as The Flats @520, directly adjacent to Quinnipiac University’s North Haven campus. Elysian Aesthetics Center will offer a wide range of facial rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments in the newly designed facility owned by 91 Leffingwell LLC.

Richard Guralnick and Toby Brimberg of O,R&L Commercial brokered the transaction.

Tags: beauty treatment center, Elysian Aesthetics Center, OR&L Commercial, The Flats @520