Avison Young Markets New Canaan Mixed-Use Development

Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office has been named exclusive leasing agent for New Canaan Medical Arts Center.

The 2-story, 9,000-square-foot medical center at 23 Vitti St. is being developed by CH Vitti Street Assoc. LLC, an affiliate of New Canaan-based national real estate investor Cambridge Hanover, and Collins Enterprises of Greenwich.

Avison Young Principal Sean P. McDonnell and Associate Eva Kornreich will market the new development, which will begin construction this month and is projected to be complete in spring 2018. Do H. Chung & Partners is the project architect.

The center will be constructed along the parcel’s 121 feet of frontage, with a public courtyard along Vitti Street for the use of patients and the community. The commercial portion of the project includes 2,000 square feet of medical space on the first floor and 7,000 square feet on the second floor, which can be subdivided. The facility will include automated doors, medical grade HVAC system with HEPA filtration, high ceilings, heavy power, abundant parking and full-service management and building security.

The project also includes eight apartments to be developed in a separate building.

Existing structures on the half-acre-plus, nearly 25,000-square-foot site, including two long vacant commercial buildings, will be demolished to make way for the new project. CH Vitti Street Assoc. LLC acquired the property in February 2016 for $1.525 million in a deal arranged by Principal and Managing Director Sean Cahill of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office.

The town of New Canaan recently approved a new master plan for the Cross and Vitti Streets commercial district designed to encourage more mixed-use development.

“This mixed-use project features a unique blend that meets the needs for new medical space, residential development and parking while removing two vacant eyesores,” McDonnell said in a statement.

Tags: Avison Young, Cambridge Hanover, New Canaan Medical Arts Center