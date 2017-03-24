Work-From-Home Scam Targeting CT Residents, DCP Warns

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is urging consumers to be aware of an employment scam that has recently resurfaced in the state.

DCP received nearly 60 complaints in the early 2000s about “work from home” scams originating from a New Britain post office box. DCP is aware of a similar scam surfacing from the same post box that asks consumers to pay $32 via mail to receive information about how to make up to $1,000 per week stuffing envelopes at home. DCP has received a small handful of complaints regarding this scammer in the past year.

After consumers reply to the advertisement and send the money, they receive a handbook with details about how to stuff envelopes at home and advertise their own mail services. Consumers also receive a flier that asks for more money in exchange for information about how to make money as a HUD tracer. HUD tracers, however, provide a service that a homeowner can do on their own without paying anyone.

The flier sent to consumers can be found here, and the booklet mailed to consumers after payment can be found here along with the flier regarding HUD tracing services. The mailing address is based in New Britain, and fliers may have been mailed to multiple states.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint may email DCP at dcp.frauds@ct.gov.

“Job seekers have a lot of work to do. Editing resumes, preparing application materials and practicing for interviews takes a lot of time, and that time is valuable,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said in a statement. “The last thing hard-working job seekers need is to fall victim to a scam when they may already be working on a tight budget.”

Tags: Department of Consumer Protection, HUD tracer, work from home