U.S. Residential Foreclosure Crisis: Ten Years Later

A report released today from CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics firm concludes that in the decade following the peak of the U.S. foreclosure nearly 7.8 million homes were lost nationwide.

Foreclosure inventory in Connecticut peaked in April 2012, at 22,000, when the unemployment rate was 8 percent. In total, 38,000 Nutmeg State homeowners lost their homes between 2007 and 2016.

At just over 4 percent, Connecticut had the 6th highest foreclosure rate in the country.

Currently, nationwide delinquency rates, considered a leading indicator of future loan performance are at about 0.9 percent. At the height of the foreclosure crisis, they were at 1.6 percent.

Tags: Foreclosure Crisis