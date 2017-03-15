Two Largest MLSs In Connecticut Approve Merger

The Connecticut Multiple Listing Service Inc. (CTMLS), and the Greater Fairfield County CMLS (GFC CMLS) together representing over 17,000 real estate professionals in Connecticut, announced yesterday they will merge to form one MLS that will be called SmartMLS.

The merger was unanimously approved by both the directors and brokers in both multiple listing services (MLSs) and the board of directors of Connecticut Realtors.

“I could not be more proud of the Realtor spirit of this merger whereby the combined leadership of the CTMLS and GFC CMLS Board of Directors made a conscious decision to stay focused on the best outcome for our Realtor members and the clients they serve,” newly named SmartMLS President Michael Barbaro said in a statement.

The combining of the backend MLS databases is in progress and full live operations are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2017, according to CMLS.

With a combined membership of over 17,000 real estate professionals, the newly merged MLS is expected to facilitate over 30,000 real estate transactions worth more than $13 billion annually. The newly formed MLS will be among the nation’s 20 largest in terms of membership.

Tags: CTMLS, GFCCMLS, merger