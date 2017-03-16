Top Community Performers According To Prospects, Q4 2016

Click here to read the article that accompanies this chart.
|Fairfield: Retail
|Fairfield: Commercial
|1
|Webster Bank
|1
|Savings Bank of Danbury
|2
|People’s United Bank
|2
|Union Savings Bank
|3
|Savings Bank of Danbury
|3
|Fairfield County Bank
|4
|Fairfield County Bank
|3
|Newtown Bank
|5
|Connecticut Community Bank
|3
|People’s United Bank
|Hartford: Retail
|Hartford: Commercial
|1
|Webster Bank
|1
|Farmington Bank
|2
|Key Bank
|2
|Webster Bank
|3
|People’s United Bank
|3
|American Eagle FCU
|3
|TD Bank
|4
|Liberty Bank
|5
|Farmington Bank
|5
|Simsbury Bank
|New Haven: Retail
|New Haven: Commercial
|1
|TD Bank
|1
|Webster Bank
|2
|Citizens Bank
|2
|TD Bank
|3
|People’s United Bank
|3
|Guilford Savings
|4
|Webster Bank
|4
|Ion Bank
|5
|Guilford Savings
|5
|People’s United Bank
|New London: Retail
|New London: Commercial
|1
|Chelsea Groton Bank
|1
|Chelsea Groton Bank
|2
|People’s United Bank
|2
|Dime Bank
|3
|Dime Bank
|3
|Liberty Bank
|4
|Citizens Bank
|4
|Putnam Bank
|5
|Liberty Bank
|5
|Eastern Savings Bank
|Litchfield: Retail
|Litchfield: Commercial
|1
|Northwest Community Bank
|1
|Thomaston Savings Bank
|2
|Thomaston Savings Bank
|2
|Northwest Community Bank
|3
|Torrington Bank
|3
|Litchfield Bancorp
|4
|Litchfield Bancorp
|4
|Torrington Bank
|5
|Webster Bank
|5
|Union Savings Bank
|Middlesex: Retail
|Middlesex: Commercial
|1
|Liberty Bank
|1
|Liberty Bank
|2
|Essex Savings
|2
|American Eagle FCU
|3
|American Eagle FCU
|3
|Guilford Savings Bank
|4
|Guildford Savings
|4
|Ion Bank
|5
|Ion Bank
|5
|Farmington Bank
|Tolland: Retail
|Tolland: Commercial
|1
|United Bank
|1
|Stafford Savings
|2
|Stafford Savings
|2
|Savings Institute
|3
|Savings Institute
|3
|Liberty Bank
|4
|American Eagle FCU
|4
|American Eagle FCU
|5
|Windsor Federal
|5
|Farmington Bank
|Windham: Retail
|Windham: Commercial
|1
|Savings Institute
|1
|Eastern Savings Bank
|2
|Putnam Bank
|2
|Putnam Bank
|3
|Jewett City Savings
|3
|CNB (Easthampton)
|4
|Eastern Savings Bank
|4
|Jewett City Savings
|5
|CNB (Easthampton)
|5
|Liberty Bank
|Source: Customer Experience Solutions
