Top Community Performers According To Prospects, Q4 2016

By Bruce Paul | Special To The Commercial Record | March 16, 2017

Click here to read the article that accompanies this chart.

Fairfield: Retail Fairfield: Commercial
1 Webster Bank 1 Savings Bank of Danbury
2 People’s United Bank 2 Union Savings Bank
3 Savings Bank of Danbury 3 Fairfield County Bank
4 Fairfield County Bank 3 Newtown Bank
5 Connecticut Community Bank 3 People’s United Bank
Hartford: Retail Hartford: Commercial
1 Webster Bank 1 Farmington Bank
2 Key Bank 2 Webster Bank
3 People’s United Bank 3 American Eagle FCU
3 TD Bank 4 Liberty Bank
5 Farmington Bank 5 Simsbury Bank
New Haven: Retail New Haven: Commercial
1 TD Bank 1 Webster Bank
2 Citizens Bank 2 TD Bank
3 People’s United Bank 3 Guilford Savings
4 Webster Bank 4 Ion Bank
5 Guilford Savings 5 People’s United Bank
New London: Retail New London: Commercial
1 Chelsea Groton Bank 1 Chelsea Groton Bank
2 People’s United Bank 2 Dime Bank
3 Dime Bank 3 Liberty Bank
4 Citizens Bank 4 Putnam Bank
5 Liberty Bank 5 Eastern Savings Bank
Litchfield: Retail Litchfield: Commercial
1 Northwest Community Bank 1 Thomaston Savings Bank
2 Thomaston Savings Bank 2 Northwest Community Bank
3 Torrington Bank 3 Litchfield Bancorp
4 Litchfield Bancorp 4 Torrington Bank
5 Webster Bank 5 Union Savings Bank
Middlesex: Retail Middlesex: Commercial
1 Liberty Bank 1 Liberty Bank
2 Essex Savings 2 American Eagle FCU
3 American Eagle FCU 3 Guilford Savings Bank
4 Guildford Savings 4 Ion Bank
5 Ion Bank 5 Farmington Bank
Tolland: Retail Tolland: Commercial
1 United Bank 1 Stafford Savings
2 Stafford Savings 2 Savings Institute
3 Savings Institute 3 Liberty Bank
4 American Eagle FCU 4 American Eagle FCU
5 Windsor Federal 5 Farmington Bank
Windham: Retail Windham: Commercial
1 Savings Institute 1 Eastern Savings Bank
2 Putnam Bank 2 Putnam Bank
3 Jewett City Savings 3 CNB (Easthampton)
4 Eastern Savings Bank 4 Jewett City Savings
5 CNB (Easthampton) 5 Liberty Bank
Source: Customer Experience Solutions

