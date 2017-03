A Swedish manufacturer has leased 4,040 square feet in North Haven for office and storage use.

Engcon North America will be located at 222 Elm St.

The company specializes in tilt rotators and other accessories for excavators.

The landlord, Fluid Properties LLC, was represented by The Geenty Group. H. Pearce Commercial Real Estate in Milford was the agent for the tenant.

Tags: Engcon, Fluid Properties LLC, Geenty Group