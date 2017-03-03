Summit Technical Services Picks Up 1.7K SF In Wallingford

A staffing group recently leased 1,700 square feet of office space in Wallingford.

Summit Technical Services, a specialty group of The Reserve Network, will occupy the space at 1062 Barnes Road. The company provides staffing for high technology and engineering companies with mechanical, electrical, software and manufacturing engineers, CAD designers and drafters.

David P. Melillo, senior commercial associate at Pearce Real Estate, represented the tenant, and Betty Schlett of True Realty represented the owners of the building, Landmark of Wallingford Inc.

