Stamford Couple Charged In 39-Count Indictment For Investment Scheme

A Stamford couple was recently charged in an investment fraud scheme.

Thomas J. Connerton and Jean S. Erickson were both charged in a 39-count indictment with various offenses stemming from an investment scheme that defrauded individuals of more than $2 million.

Connerton and Erickson were arrested on March 9. Connerton was detained pending a detention hearing later today, and Erickson was released on a $250,000 bond.

Connerton was the rounder, president and CEO of Safety Technologies LLC, a Connecticut company that conducted business in Simsbury, Madison, Westport and Stamford.

The indictment alleges that Connerton inducted investors to provide him with funds to purchase securities, beginning in approximately June 2009. Connerton allegedly made numerous false representations to his investors, but instead used the money to pay personal expenses, including diamond engagement rings from Tiffany & Co. and repaid an earlier investor.

Through the scheme, Connerton purportedly defrauded more than 50 investors of more than $2 million. The indictment further alleges that Connerton, with Erickson’s assistance, engaged in monetary transactions in an attempt to conceal from the FBI and the SEC the nature and source of funds received by Safety Tech from the sale of Safety Tech securities. In April 2016, Erickson contacted the FBI and falsely stated that she was just an investor when she was actually engaged to Connerton and sharing a residence with him at the time. During the call, she provided a false address to an FBI special agent.

The indictment charges Connerton with 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and 18 counts of securities fraud, offenses that carry a maximum term of in prison, if convicted, of 20 years on each count. The indictment also charges Connerton with six counts, and Erickson with one count, of money laundering, an offense that carries a maximum term in prison of 10 years on each count. Connerton and Erickson are also charged with money laundering conspiracy, an offense that carries a maximum term in prison of 20 years, and Erickson is charged with one count of making a false statement to a federal agent, an offense that carries a maximum term of in prison of five years.

