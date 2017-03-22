Savings Institute Trust And Asset Management Division Comes Under New Ownership

The trust and asset management division of Willimantic-based Savings Institute Bank & Trust will be acquired by Massachusetts-based Plimoth Investment Advisors following an agreement between the two institutions.

The trust and asset management division currently serves about 300 clients in Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island, with total assets under management of approximately $120 million.

Plimoth Investment Advisors, headquartered in Plymouth, Massachusetts, currently serves approximately 450 clients in Southeastern Massachusetts with approximate assets of $600 million under management. It’s jointly owned by BayCoast Bank and Dedham Institution for Savings.

All existing Savings Institute Bank & Trust customers and clients who have accounts with the trust and asset management division will be directly contacted in the coming weeks by both organizations to communicate the details of the transition process.

