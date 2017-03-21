Rhode Island Drops $12M Plan For I-95 Welcome Center

Rhode Island is dropping a $12 million project to build an Interstate 95 welcome center near the Connecticut border.

The state Department of Transportation said Monday it’s asking the federal government to rescind a $9 million grant for the proposed Rhode Island Travel Plaza and Transit Center.

Hopkinton residents opposed the rest stop. It would have provided tourist information, restrooms, gas and food, and serve as a park and ride facility and bus hub.

Transportation Director Peter Alviti says his agency heeded concerns about preserving the town’s rural character, as well as environmental concerns over aquifers. Archaeological surveys also showed places of significance to Narragansett Indians, including three cemeteries.

Most of the state’s $3 million for the project will be used to improve an existing I-95 rest stop in Richmond.

