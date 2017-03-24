Psychiatrist Gets Federal Prison For Illegal Prescriptions

A Milford psychiatrist who authorities say prescribed Adderall, Xanax and other drugs to people who didn’t medically require them is headed to prison.

Ljudmil Kljusev, 52, of Fairfield, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 26 months behind bars. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled narcotics and one count of health care fraud.

Kljusev forfeited his Milford offices and the nearly $300,000 found in his offices and business account upon his arrest.

Federal authorities say Kljusev prescribed drugs to patients who paid for office visits and prescriptions in cash. An investigation found that he prescribed the medications without giving full medical examinations and provided prescriptions without confirming conditions.

