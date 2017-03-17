Property Management Company Scoops Up Building, Barn For Nearly $300K

A 2-story commercial building and 2-story barn in Deep River recently sold for $299,000.

Karen and Stephen Bradley of 202 Main LLC purchased the property at 202 Main St. They plan to lease the building to Pondside Kitchens and Hearth, which will renovate the building and barn for use as its corporate headquarters and showroom. Pondside sells and installs complete new kitchens and coal, gas and wood-burning stoves. Liberty Bank and the SBA assisted in the financing of the sale.

Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the buyer and Kristin Geenty of The Greenty Group represented the seller, Deep River Toy Co. LLC.

Tags: Deep River Toy Co., Pondside Kitchens and Hearth, The Geenty Group