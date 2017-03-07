Primary Care Service Provider Signs Long-Term Lease In Wilton

Avison Young recently announced a new long-term lease on 15,000 square feet with the Western Connecticut Medical Group Inc.

The affiliate of the Western Connecticut Health Network will serve as the anchor tenant for the new Wilton Wellness Center currently under development at 249 Danbury Road in Wilton. Western Connecticut Medical Group will provide primary care services at the new location, including internal medicine, family care, women’s services and urgent care.

The building will be demolished down to its steel and will undergo a multimillion dollar renovation, according to a statement from Avison Young.

“Wilton has a severe lack of medical services right now,” Sean P. McDonnell, Avison Young Fairfield/Westchester principal, said in a statement. “Demographics have shifted, with an increase in families with young children requiring both the primary care services and urgent care access to avoid unpredictable emergency room waiting times. It is extremely gratifying to see this project become a reality.”

McDonnell and Vice President Lori Baker of Avison Young represented the owner, Cambridge Hanover, a New Canaan-based privately held national real estate investment firm, in the transaction. The tenant was represented by Gerry Lees and Maureen O’Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield.

Tags: Connecticut Medical Group, primary care, Wilton