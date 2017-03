Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services announced the firm recently completed the sale of a long-term land lease at 1960-1970 Whitney Ave. in Hamden.

The 1.6-acre site contains two office/retail buildings totaling 16,200 square feet. The financial terms of the acquisition of the land lease were not released.

Stephen Press of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services represented all parties in the transaction.

Tags: Press/Cuozzo, Whitney Ave Hamden