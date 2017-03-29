LOGIN
Pearce Real Estate Names Top Performers In Guilford, New Haven

March 29, 2017
Pearce Real Estate recently announced the top producers for the Guilford and New Haven offices.

David Mayhew was named the top producer for 2016, and was also named a 2016 top producer companywide.

Mary Jane Burt was named the 2016 top producer for the New Haven office and was also named as a top producer companywide.

“We are delighted that David Mayhew has won this well-earned dual distinction,” Barbara Pearce, president and CEO of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “Mary Jane Burt has won the top producer distinction within the New Haven office and companywide many times during her tenure with us.”

Awards & Accolades

