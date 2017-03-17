Pearce RE Hires New Residential Sales Associate

Pearce Real Estate announced that Shanna Dickinson has joined the company as residential sales associate in the Shoreline Guilford office.

Dickinson is a member of the Popplewell team, consisting of Sue and Amanda Popplewell.

“We are happy to welcome Shanna Dickinson as our newest agent,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “She is tech-savvy, energetic and personable, and knows the Shoreline area very well. She’ll be an asset for us – and our clients,” she added.

Dickinson previously worked as an administrative assistant in private industry.

