Pearce RE Adds To New Haven Market Roster

Pearce Real Estate announced that Jeff Whitman joined the company as a residential sales associate.

He will work in the North Haven residential office and will cover the greater New Haven market. “Jeff Whitman is a welcomed addition to our staff,” Nanette Pastore, senior vice president and managing director of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “He’s young, energetic and deals well with clients and his peers. He told us he was attracted to Pearce because of the professionalism associated with our firm and the comradery among our agents. We’ll be a very good match.”

Tags: New Haven real estate market, Pearce Real Estate, residential sales associate