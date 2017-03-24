New Jersey Developer Buys Shelton Office Building

A New Jersey-based developer recently bought a 5-story, Class-A office building in Shelton for $15.6 million.

Washington Trust provided financing to 4 Research Properties, LLC, for Reservoir Corporate Center, a 158,000-square-foot professional office building at 4 Research Dr. The property is located near routes 8 and 15 and is 98 percent leased, primarily by United Healthcare.

Julia Anne M. Slom, team leader of Washington Trust’s commercial real estate group, said in a statement,

“This asset, boasting Class-A amenities and strong occupancy, is an exciting complement to the Rugby Realty portfolio and we are pleased to have provided financing,”

4 Research Properties, LLC is a single-asset, limited liability company of Rugby Realty Co., Inc., which is based in Secaucus, New Jersey and owns and operates 8 million square feet of commercial real estate in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

