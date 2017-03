Great Expressions Dental recently signed a five-year lease in Orange.

The dental provider will occupy 2,500 square feet of medical space at 297 Boston Post Road in Orange. The space was previously occupied by Aspen Dental.

Alan Zuckerman of Alan Zuckerman Real Estate represented the tenant. Kevin Weirsman, vice president at Colonial Properties Inc., represented the landlord, Prime Realty LLC.

Tags: Alan Zuckerman Real Estate, Aspen Dental, Great Expressions Dental