Middletown Man Sentenced To 6 Years For Bank Robbery Spree

A Middletown man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for a 2015 bank robbery spree.

According to court documents and statements, Dragone robbed a slew of banks in 2015, including the Webster Bank at 145 Highland Ave. in Cheshire on Aug. 12; the TD Bank at 1127 Farmington Ave. in Berlin on Aug. 13; the Liberty Bank at 151 Main St. in Deep River on Aug. 17; the TD Bank at 25 Wells Road in Wethersfield on Aug. 31; the Liberty Bank at 357 Main St. in Durham on Sept. 3; the TD Bank at 184 Clinton Road in Killingworth on Sept. 11; and attempted to rob the Webster Bank at 377 Cromwell Ave. in Rocky Hill on Sept. 9.

During each of the robberies, Dragone, wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses and holding a cellphone to his ear, presented a teller with a bank-style bag affixed with a note that demanded money.

On Sept. 16, 2015, a search of Dragone’s residence revealed clothing and sunglasses consistent with those worn during the Durham robbery on Sept. 3, as well as a bank-style bag consistent with the one used during several of the bank robberies.

Dragone was arrested on Sept. 18, 2015. On Feb. 16, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

