MassMutual Supports Foodbank Of Greater Hartford

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (MassMutual) has provided an $85,850 grant to Foodshare, a regional food bank located in Bloomfield.

The award was part of the company’s Mutual Impact community investment program, funded by MassMutual employees through the company’s annual employee giving program and matched by the MassMutual Foundation.

This is the second year that Foodshare has received a Mutual Impact grant.

“Funding from MassMutual has already connected thousands of our hungry neighbors throughout the Enfield and Hartford County area with access to healthy food, through programs like Mobile Foodshare and SNAP Outreach,” Diana Goode, vice president of development for Foodshare, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with MassMutual employees to nourish our neighbors in the year ahead.”

Tags: Foodshare, MassMutual