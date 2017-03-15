Man Sentenced To Prison For Targeting CT Resident In Phone Fraud, Extortion Scheme

An Oklahoma man was recently sentenced to prison for his role in a prison-based phone fraud and extortion scheme which targeted a Connecticut resident.

Robert N. Chatigny was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements, in December 2011, federal law enforcement agents began investigating a series of criminal schemes being conducted by inmates of Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF), a medium security, privately owned correctional facility located in Lawton, Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that LCF inmates, including Forsythe, had access to smuggled cellular phones. Using the smuggled phones, Forsythe and others befriended gay men on phone-based chat lines. Then, using false promises and, in certain cases, threats, Forsythe and others induced victims to send them cash or prepaid debit cards. Several men across the country were victimized through this scheme.

Between approximately February 2011 and October 2011, Forsythe and at least three other LCF inmates obtained a total of $674,100 from one Connecticut resident through this scheme. The victim had befriended an individual named “Joe” on Megamates, a phone-based dating service. Shortly thereafter, individuals began to call the victim demanding money and threatening to reveal the victim’s sexual orientation if he did not comply. As the scheme progressed, the callers demanded increases in the money from several hundreds of dollars to $5,000 or more, multiple times per week.

The victim contacted law enforcement after depleting his family’s $670,000 inheritance for which he served as the custodian. He committed suicide in 2014.

On April 30, 2014, Forsythe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

As part of his sentence, Forsythe was ordered to pay full restitution.

Forsythe has been serving a 20-year sentence for robbery since 2002. His federal sentence will begin at the conclusion of his state sentence.

A second LCF inmate, Sean Siwek, was prosecuted in the Western District of Oklahoma for his role in a similar scheme.

