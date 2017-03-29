Malloy, Klee Respond To Roll Backs On EPA Clean Power Plan

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee have responded to an executive order recently signed by President Donald Trump rolling back previous action made by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the Clean Power Plan, including a rule cutting power-plant carbon emissions.

“Unfortunately, [the] executive order leaves it to the states to lead, which will create a patchwork system that ultimately will reduce the impact we are trying to have on combating climate change,” Malloy said in a statement. “Connecticut and other like-minded states will continue doing just that in an effort to fill the vacuum now created by this executive order rolling back the Clean Power Plan.”

“We remain committed to the aggressive goal set forth in our state’s Global Warming Solutions Act to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors by 80 percent below 2001 levels by 2050. And through the work of the Governor’s Council on Climate Change, we are developing specific plans to meet that target,” Klee said in a statement.

