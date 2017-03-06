Jewett City Bank Aids Libraries And Cultural Centers Through Foundation

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $9,200 to support libraries and arts and cultural organizations in local communities.

Funds were distributed to the following organizations:

$1,000 to the Killingly Historical and Genealogical Society for the purchase of special materials needed for document preservation.

$1,000 to the Preston Historical Society to help fund repairs to the Long Society Meeting House.

$500 to the Finnish American Heritage Society to replace its archive room’s temperature control system.

$1,000 to the Aldrich Free Public Library to refurbish the children’s room.

$1,200 to the Slater Library, which will use its grant to purchase a laptop, cables and word processing programs. $1,000 to the Sterling Public Library to provide educational and social programs for patrons.

$1,000 to the Killingly Public Library to establish a portable computer learning lab.

$500 to the Fletcher Memorial Library for enrichment programs for its patrons.

$1,000 to Performing Arts of Northeast Connecticut.

“The foundation is proud to support efforts designed to preserve history, to help enhance the services that our libraries provide to their patrons and to promote the performing arts,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO, said in a statement. “These are projects that help define a vibrant and caring community.”

