Ion Bank has promoted Marco Cabral to vice president and senior mortgage originator.

Marco joined Ion Bank in 2008 and has been named a Five Star Mortgage Professional for the third year in row. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree and is an active member of both the Hamden and Cheshire Chambers of Commerce, and the Prospect Business Association.

