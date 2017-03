Ion Bank Names Three Promotions

Ion Bank recently announced several promotions.

Donna DiMichele has been named assistant vice president and mortgage originator. DiMichele, who joined Ion Bank in 2008, was previously a mortgage originator at American Savings Bank.

Diane Dornfried has been named assistant vice president and mortgage originator. Dornfried has been an Ion Bank employee since 2010, having previously worked for McCue Mortgage Co. as a mortgage originator.

Sherrie Krawczyk has been named assistant vice president and mortgage originator. Krawczyk, who joined Ion Bank in 2014, was previously employed at Simsbury Bank as a mortgage loan officer. She is an active member of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.

