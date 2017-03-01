Homeowners With Crumbling Foundations Demand State Help

Town officials and homeowners from eastern Connecticut communities affected by failing foundations are urging state lawmakers to provide help now, saying there’s no more time for studies of the problem.

Tolland Town Manager Steve Werbner says the state needs to “start to address homes in need now” to prevent further shrinkage of affected municipalities’ tax rolls and a build-up of unusable homes.

Werbner says homeowners also need immediate assistance. Many can’t afford to fix their homes, facing costs of up to $150,000 with little to no insurance coverage.

Four legislative committees held a joint hearing Tuesday on six bills aimed at addressing the problem, traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix with a mineral that reacted with oxygen and water.

Nearly 500 affected homeowners have filed complaints with state officials.

